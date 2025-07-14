By Gabe Themar

More than 100 children ages 3 and up gathered at the High 5 Recreation Center in Brandon to take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL), a global initiative aimed at promoting water safety and teaching kids essential swimming skills.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is a promotional event designed to raise awareness and bring local and national media attention to the importance of teaching kids to swim, both to prevent drowning and to increase their quality of life.

“By joining our voices together,” said WLSL, “we can make a positive difference in the lives of children and adults and drive home the message that learning to swim is as important to general safety as wearing a seat belt when riding in a car.”

The kids in attendance went through several valuable swimming teaching points, from just learning how to kick their feet properly to swimming out with an adult caretaker, to finally swimming down to the bottom of the pool so they could retrieve pool rings to the surface. Afterward, the kids got the opportunity to swim unassisted if they were able to, before the event ended with a dance party on the pool deck.

“My favorite part was definitely the dance party,” said Daniel, a 5-year-old swimmer.

To keep the music going, ID Visual Effects and Sound, or IDVES, provided a live DJ for the duration of the event. The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Department also attended the event, with kids being able to meet two firefighters and get a free trinket at their table. High 5’s own kangaroo mascot also made an appearance, hanging out with the kids and getting his groove on the dance floor.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is an annual event happening in local communities every summer. For more information on the WLSL or for details about next year’s swimming lesson, go to www.wlsl.org.

For more information about High 5 and other future community events hosted there, those interested can call at 813-689-0908 or email memberservices@high5inc.org.

The High 5 Recreation Center is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Interested readers can also book an IDVES DJ at their own event by going to https://idvesevents.com/ for booking inquiries.