Himes Breakfast House, a Tampa-area favorite restaurant known for chef-crafted comfort food and heartfelt hospitality, opened another location in Riverview on July 1.

Owners John and Jess Christen founded the original Himes Breakfast House, located on Himes Street in Tampa, in 2021 with the goal of creating a neighborhood breakfast house with elevated food choices.

Himes’ fresh ingredient menu and guest-centered focus keep customers coming back time after time. From the moment patrons walk in the door, Himes’ warm hospitality is evident.

“We focus on customer service and getting to know our customers,” John said.

Guests not only feel welcome at Himes, but they also feel at home. They can bring in their own coffee mug and leave it at the restaurant for regular use.

“We treat our regulars like family. It’s like a home away from home,” John said.

Himes’ menu includes breakfast, brunch and lunch. The selections are chef-driven and made of fresh ingredients. John said two must-tries are the Jessie grits (house-made, creamy grits served with mixed cheese, thick-cut bacon and fresh-chopped chives) and the lemon ricotta pancakes (house-made batter pancakes whipped with lemon zest and fresh ricotta, and served with house-made citrus syrup).

He added that everyone should try their syrups, as all of Himes’ syrups are made in-house and are steeped for hours. A few syrup selections include blueberry poppy, espresso maple, citrus and butter rum. During the upcoming peach season, it will feature peach French toast with a peach puree, fresh peaches and a unique peach syrup.

John said that they have been honored by the community’s response since they opened the original Himes.

“Riverview is a great area with great energy. We really love the Winthrop Town Centre. Hopefully we can make Himes home away from home for the Riverview community as well,” John said.

Himes Breakfast House is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Himes Riverview is located at 11220 Sullivan Ave. In addition to the original location on Himes Avenue in Tampa, Himes is also located in Brandon at 312 E. Brandon Blvd.

To learn more and check out Himes’ menu, visit www.himesbreakfasthouse.com.