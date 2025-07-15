Pediatric cancer warriors, fueled by AutoNation Inc.’s (NYSE:AN) Drive Pink (DRV PNK) campaign, led a heartwarming 43-car rally through Tampa Bay in June as part of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s (NPCF) annual ‘Rally Funds the Cure’ event.

Kicking off a new and impactful DRV PNK campaign focused on pediatric patients, AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services and an ardent supporter of cancer-related causes, presented the NPCF with a check for $10,000 and a brand-new, DRV PNK-branded 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select for year-round use, bringing its total support for the organization to more than $460,000 since 2021. The passenger van and monetary donation were made possible by AutoNation Finance with support from financial and legal institutions.

The donated passenger van, which will serve as a mobile billboard to raise awareness of pediatric cancer while reducing the organization’s dependence on rental vehicles for operational needs, debuted in the lead position during the 43-car rally, a nod to the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day in the U.S., according to the NPCF.

“We are so honored to have been able to provide these brave children with this exciting opportunity to lead the 43-car convoy through Tampa, delivering hope to children currently receiving treatment at the two hospitals along the route and raising awareness and funding for more research, better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for pediatric cancer,” said Lisa Ryans, AutoNation vice president of communications and corporate affairs. “Through meaningful action and financial support, AutoNation is deepening its commitment to pediatric cancer care through DRV PNK.”

Leading the rally as passengers in the NPCF-DRV PNK passenger van were young cancer warriors and Tampa Bay-area residents Shayann, Olive and Vincent. Stops along the rally route included visits to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where AutoNation associates riding in the convoy delivered ‘Totes for Hope’ comfort bags to pediatric cancer patients.

In addition to its support for the NPCF, AutoNation’s nationwide cash register campaign invites customers at more than 300 stores and collision centers to round up their payment or donate at checkout, with 100 percent of funds supporting pediatric cancer at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in each community through Thursday, October 16.

To date, AutoNation’s DRV PNK initiative has raised more than $40 million for cancer-related causes, continuing to drive impact through funding, resources and hands-on community engagement.

AutoNation, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offers a nationwide network of dealerships. Visit www.autonation.com.