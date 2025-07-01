Formerly known as the International Independent Showmen’s Museum, the newly named Carnival World Museum, under the leadership of new Executive Director Lee Stevens, is soon to be a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike.

Filled with history and rare photographs of carnivals, circuses, Wild West shows and other early traveling entertainment, the Carnival World Museum truly is a hidden gem. Guests can stroll through more than 54,000 sq. ft. of exhibits featuring antique wagons and memorabilia from local carnival celebrities, like husband-and-wife Al ‘the Giant’ and Jeannie Tomaini, owners of the famed Giant’s Fishing Camp in Gibsonton. Known as ‘The World’s Strangest Couple,’ Al stood a towering 7 foot, four inches, while Jeannie, born without legs, measured just 2-and-a-half feet. At the Carnival World Museum, you can read their story and see one of the Giant’s size 27 boots.

Stevens as executive director is a natural fit, as he grew up with the circus, joining at age 15, with his parents’ permission. Being an ambitious young man, he began emulating others, learning how to juggle and do acrobatics. Over time, Stevens had his own act featuring 31 trained poodles.

Stevens agreed that he is the perfect candidate for the job.

“I am the proverbial kid who ran away to join the circus, and I was married at Circus World Museum.”

He hopes to honor the rich legacy of the museum while giving it a fresh, new identity.

The name change to ‘Carnival World Museum’ came the first week that Stevens filled the executive director seat.

“The International Independent Showmen’s Museum is a mouthful,” he said. “We wanted something that sounded more fun and descriptive.”

Along with the name change, there will be several other changes and improvements at the museum.

“Now with me in charge, there will be a lot of new and exciting things,” Stevens commented.

An expansion is underway, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of summer, making room for more exhibits. Stevens also said there will be more events, such as a food truck rally that he is putting together. Guests can also expect expanded hours in the future.

In an effort to spread the word about the Carnival World Museum, Stevens has joined Visit Tampa Bay and also formed a cross-promotional relationship with the Ringling Brothers in Sarasota.

“Things are happening now,” he said.

The Carnival World Museum is located at 6938 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. Its hours are Thursday through Sunday, 12 Noon-5 p.m. Tours are available by appointment, and groups are welcome. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children with a paying adult. Call 813-671-3503 or visit https://showmensmuseum.org/.