The Riverview Woman’s Club, a local nonprofit organization, was founded in April 2012 by Donna Lee Fore and Jeanne R. Burkeson, who had a vision to provide scholarships to Riverview students, support various education needs and identify and support community outreach.

“Donna Lee Fore and I are the co-founders of the Riverview Woman’s Club and its foundation,” Burkeson said. “After experiencing 10 years of active participation in the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club and a few years in the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, it occurred to me that Riverview, a town whose growth was doubling and tripling before our eyes, needed a club that was dedicated to helping Riverview seniors with their educational goals.”

This past June, at one of the club’s monthly luncheons, five Riverview students were named as this year’s scholarship recipients: Sulei Mejia of Riverview High School, Brooklyn Kadoguchi and Savannah Whittaker of East Bay High School, Ricardo Roman of Lennard High School and Hope Friedrichsen of Sumner High School. In addition, there were two member-named scholarships, which were given to Jocelyn Canalez of East Bay High School, donated by Larry Brooks, and Leanna Russell of East Bay High School, donated by Heather Schlagheck.

“The Scholarship Committee meets in the fall to review the application,” Burkeson said. “Based on established criteria, each applicant is scored on academics, merit, ability to succeed and how they fit into the categories of STEM, academic, volunteerism, need and vocational.”

The club also offers its members the ability to name their own scholarships.

“This year, two generous members donated $1,000 to have their own named scholarship,” Burkeson said. “The Central Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce asks the committee to select their Dr. Earl Lennard Memorial Scholarships. The chamber raises the funds, and we make the selection. The committee has been providing this service to the chamber since its start, after Dr. Earl Lennard’s death in 2019. It is our pleasure to provide this service because Dr. Earl Lennard was a great supporter of the Riverview Woman’s Club.”

The Riverview Woman’s Club is now in its 13th year. The club meets regularly for coffee, lunches and after-hour events. The meetings host outstanding speakers and give the members opportunities to learn about each other’s interests and businesses.

“We want the community to be aware of the club, its activities and dedication to education,” Burkeson said. “We invite the community to get involved in the club by taking part in its variety of activities and monthly luncheons, which are held at the beautiful SweetWater Grand in Riverview. If residents are unable to participate in the activities, we have a giving circle opportunity to donate what they can, one-time or regularly.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Riverview Woman’s Club, you can visit its website at https://riverviewwomansclub.org/.