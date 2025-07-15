By Michaela Galligan

On June 24, a Good Morning Brandon legislative wrap-up took place, allowing local state representatives to share their thoughts on the Florida Legislative Session. The legislative wrapup was presented by Siesta G., with support from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, B&B Capitol Strategies, TECO, The Regent, Master Garage Door Co. and Mark Proctor.

The event featured panelists State Senator Darryl Rouson, State Representative Danny Alvarez, State Representative Michele Rayner and State Representative Susan Valdés. The 2025 Legislative Session lasted 105 days, from March 4 till June 16, a very long extension from the originally scheduled conclusion date of May 2.

Each lawmaker also had their agendas of issues important to them for this session. Rouson focused on mental health and substance abuse issues, passing legislation that has now been signed into law.

“The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and unanimously in the House,” said Rouson. “I took the 30 recommendations of the commission, the 10 most important aspects and filed Senate Bill 1620.”

Valdés introduced HB 1111, a nowpassed measure, which will end the certificate of completion for Florida high school seniors. The former Hillsborough County School Board member sought to use her term to aid students.

“I can’t say it’s my biggest win; it’s our children’s biggest win,” said Valdés. “There will be no more false sense of accomplishment for our kids.”

Alvarez focused his freshman session on emphasizing the safety of Floridians, proposing a committee to help do so. The Security & Threat Assessment Committee is now a House committee, focusing on internal and external threats to Florida’s population.

“I’ve realized that the safety and security of the state of Florida is vital,” said Alvarez. “It is paramount to everything we build off of.”

Rayner also discussed the importance of business owners in conjunction with the legislature, highlighting how lawmakers often work to benefit local businesses. As a business owner herself, she discussed how proposed legislation affects businesses.

“I don’t just look at things as a legislator but also as a business owner,” said Rayner. “We all work to find ways for businesses to grow and thrive.”

Events such as these allow lawmakers and the local community to come together and discuss successes and areas of improvement, all hoping to see Florida and its citizens grow and do great things.