By Michaela Galligan

Congressman Vern Buchanan has been one of the most prominent political leaders in greater Tampa Bay since 2007. The United States representative has served Florida’s 16th Congressional District for nearly two decades, and his dedication to serving his constituents remains strong.

Buchanan entered his tenth term in office this January. His district, Florida’s 16th, encompasses prominent areas across Hillsborough and Manatee counties. The congressman has been a champion for veteran support, strengthening Medicare and combating drug epidemics across his years in office.

During the 2025 legislative sessions in Washington, D.C., Buchanan is focused on passing and signing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law.

“This bill provides real relief to hardworking families and small businesses in Florida’s 16th District,” said Buchanan. “It will make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, increase the small business deduction and protect over 16 million jobs.”

The bill passed in the U.S. House in May and is awaiting a vote in the Senate. In addition to this bill, the congressman hopes to strengthen Medicare, ensuring that essential programs serve those who need them most, including seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Buchanan also serves as the vice chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairman of the Health Subcommittee on Ways and Means, roles he is proud to hold to further provide for his constituents.

“At the end of the day, my focus is on lowering costs, supporting economic growth and putting Floridians first,” said Buchanan.

At home in his district, the congressman’s office does a lot to engage with and support constituents.

“I’ve always believed in staying close to the people I serve,” said Buchanan. “Whether it’s meeting with local families, small business owners, or community leaders, hearing directly from constituents is the most rewarding part of this job.”

His district’s offices, located in Brandon, Bradenton and Longboat Key, can help constituents navigate and communicate with federal agencies they may need support from. In addition, his newsletter, The Buchanan Bulletin, allows constituents to stay informed on what is happening in D.C. and the district.

When at home, the congressman enjoyed spending time with his family, biking through Alafia River State Park’s trails and getting out on the water in Tampa Bay.

“There’s so much to appreciate in our District,” said Buchanan. “I’m proud to represent such a beautiful part of Florida.”

Constituents can find contact information for the congressman’s district and D.C. offices on his website at https://buchanan.house.gov/.