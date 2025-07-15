By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlyn Benham, a native of Valrico, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 10 at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay. As a submariner, Benham is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel continuing a 125- year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Benham graduated from Durant High School in 2014.

“I learned growing up to never give up on situations, even if they seem to fail over and over again,” Benham said. “Not giving up is important in the Navy because lives are at stake.”

Benham joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Benham serves as an information systems technician (network).

“I joined the Navy to see the world,” Benham said.

NSB Kings Bay is the homeport of East Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. These submarines are capable of conducting operations in the Atlantic, Arctic, Eastern Pacific and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea. NSB Kings Bay is also the only Navy base with the capability to support the Trident II missile, the most sophisticated nuclear missile designed to be launched from a submarine.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as ‘boomers,’ serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.

As a submariner, Benham is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel serving aboard a platform capable of bringing the fight to enemies in defense of America and its allies. The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Benham has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is making the rank of petty officer first class,” Benham said. “I am proud of that because it means more responsibility, more things to learn and sets me up for becoming chief.”

Benham serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.