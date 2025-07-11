By Alisa Gershman

Music brings people together from all different walks of life. Here in Hillsborough County, a group of people have joined one another in their shared love for music and instruments to start their own band.

The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band was founded in 2009 by Kim McKamey-McCullers, a trumpet player. She started a band since there were none in the area and she wanted to share her love for music. McKamey-McCullers shared that there were “10 people that showed up for the first rehearsal in a little church.” Now the group, which has become a nonprofit, has grown to have over 80 volunteer members, each playing different instruments and ranging in skill from amateur to professional.

What makes the band so wonderful is that members are not required to pay to play. The group receives funding through concert proceeds and donors who graciously provide for the band, so those involved can just focus on their passion for music. The core mission is what remains strong for the group, which is “to provide an opportunity for musicians to perform with a concert band and to foster the development of musicians who wish to make a cultural contribution to their community.”

Since many members come from different backgrounds, each brings something new to the group, making it a melting pot of cultures and people.

Cheryl Walkover, one of the band members, mentioned that her “favorite thing about the band is [they] are all like a family.” Walkover is a clarinet player who joined the band in 2013 and has been improving her skills ever since high school.

Not only are the musicians a large part of the group, but also the composer is the one who truly brings them all together in one harmonious blend. Kevin Lewis is a trained music professional, teaching in the county for 37 years. He also plays the trombone in an orchestra at First Baptist Church of Brandon, where he is also the instrumental music director.

As opportunities to play grow, the group is planning to embark on an exciting journey to play in Normandy, France. The band has been invited for the June 2026 D-Day Commemoration, where they will join others in a mass band on Utah Beach for the prelude music. They will also play a 30-minute concert during the Concert de Liberation in the village of Sainte-Mere-Eglise. This chance to play on a big stage is amazing for the local band, and the members can’t wait to represent the local community on such a prestigious level.

With the waiting list growing for those who want to join, members of the community are thrilled to have a place to share their love for music. The band is proud to serenade anyone who wants to listen, and the members are continuously sharpening their skills. For those who want to join, they must have experience in a high school band or any equivalent to that.

More information on the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band can be found on their website, www.ehcb.org.