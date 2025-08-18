By Mylena C. Ferman

After Glow aesthetics & wellness is more than just a medical spa, they build lasting relationships with their clients and give back to the community.

With services like Botox, weight-loss treatments and laser hair removal, After Glow aesthetics & wellness focuses on rejuvenation treatments that both improve clients’ day-to-day life and help them feel beautiful without going ‘overboard’ on augmentation and treatments.

Hormone replacement, for example, can help clients improve sleep and energy.

Not every client will find what they are looking for though. Sometimes, clients expect to look like a celebrity or augment their appearance unrealistically.

Sunni Moreno, registered nurse anesthesiologist and chief executive officer, explained that she tries to learn what clients love about themselves. If they cannot find anything they love about themselves, then nothing the medical spa could do would help them feel better in their bodies.

Moreno’s goal is not to take advantage of people’s body dysmorphia but rather to help people feel good in their own skin.

“It’s not just a dollar sign to me,” Moreno said.

This philosophy also extends into popular trends and treatments. After Glow aesthetics & wellness does extensive research and education into new treatment methods before offering them. Additionally, the entire team attends various conferences throughout the year to continue education in the field.

“I have a wonderful team that helps me be able to do all the things in my life,” Moreno said.

She spends her time outside work with her family and in the community. Like Moreno, the After Glow aesthetics & wellness team values philanthropy. They recently passed out school supplies to over 550 local teachers at back-to-school events.

“Anytime we see a need, we try to fill a need,” Moreno said about herself and her team.

Moreno still works as an anesthesiologist at a local hospital. Her brother and sister inspired her careers in medicine and aesthetics, respectively. Her brother was born ill, and her sister had a love of aesthetics.

“Everybody, I believe, is created beautifully just the way they are,” Moreno said.

For more information about After Glow aesthetics & wellness, visit its website www.glowwiththebest.com, call it at 813-344-5511 or follow the ‘After Glow Aesthetics’ Facebook page.