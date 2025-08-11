As a new or experienced mom, you’ve likely heard that “breast is best” when feeding your child. If you can, only breastfeeding your baby for the first six months is considered the best option. And it’s even better if you can keep offering breast milk at least until their second birthday.

Although breastfeeding can be difficult at first, it offers several benefits for your baby and you. Talking with a lactation consultant can make the process easier so you can enjoy the advantages breastfeeding offers.

“When you choose to breastfeed your baby, you put them on a path for a healthier life. It’s also a choice that boosts your health and well-being,” says Janna Aaron, lactation consultant with AdventHealth Riverview. “Our lactation consultants are here to answer your questions and help you and your baby settle into a relaxed breastfeeding routine.”

Your breast milk is your baby’s super food — it meets all their nutritional needs. It also has antibodies that boost their immune system and lower their risk of many health conditions like ear infections, diabetes, lung problems, allergies and childhood cancer. When you breastfeed, you get some of the same benefits. Your risk of breast, ovarian, uterine and endometrial cancer drops, and you’re less likely to develop diabetes, high blood pressure or osteoporosis.

“The benefits of breastfeeding go beyond health improvements, though,” Aaron says. “It’s a free, convenient way to feed your baby. It’s always the right temperature, and it’s always available. You never have to pack supplies, so it’s easy to satisfy a hungry baby when you’re on the go.”

With AdventHealth, you have four convenient ways to get the breastfeeding guidance you need. You can register for one of our breastfeeding classes or join a weekly Baby Bunch class for moms with babies under 12 months old. Schedule a one-on-one consultation at any of our locations or call our breastfeeding support warmline for in-the-moment advice.

Call 656-233-5404 to learn more about our classes or to schedule a consultation with one or our lactation consultants.