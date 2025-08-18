As hurricane season continues through the summer months, Hillsborough County wrapped up its second annual Make a Plan Monday series in July, offering residents hands-on guidance and demonstrations to better prepare for potential storms.

The final event, hosted by the county, featured several stations where experts provided step-by-step demonstrations on crucial safety practices — ranging from sandbag use to shelter registration.

One of the most important lessons? Proper sandbag placement. With thousands of new residents moving into the area each year, officials emphasized the importance of knowing how to correctly position sandbags in front of doors or garages to prevent flood damage.

Generator safety was also a top topic.

“Many residents have generators, and many don’t use them on a regular basis,” staff explained. “We walk through tips on how to use and how to prepare your generator for hurricane season.”

At the landscaping station, county staff showed why trimming trees and preparing outdoor areas are essential steps before a storm. The setting featured large trees to help demonstrate how to assess and remove potential hazards. They also explained how to properly dispose of yard waste so it is collected efficiently by the county.

Boat owners weren’t left out. Experts provided a walkthrough on securing boats ahead of storms, including best practices, such as using proper straps and bumpers, removing electronics, turning off breakers, and either trailering smaller boats or lifting them if possible.

The session also clarified shelter guidelines. County officials noted that general shelters are intended for those in flood zones, not for residents in single-family homes in non-flood-prone areas. And shelter space is limited.

“Shelters offer a safe space but only 20 sq. ft. per person, and pets must be separated from their owners,” staff emphasized.

“When residents evacuate to a shelter, they should bring any documents and identification that’s hard to replace,” explained Katja Miller, operations section chief with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management. “Our special needs shelters are managed by the Department of Health, and it’s very important that residents preregister so that we know what specific requirements are needed.”

She also recommended residents visit the county’s Stay Safe page to look up their shelter locations and flood zones and register for HCFL Alert, the county’s official notification system. The alert system notifies residents of severe weather, evacuations, road closures, events and even funding opportunities.

Steinbrenner High School Shelter Manager Shannon Harris added, “My main goal when a family has to evacuate to the shelter is that the family feels safe, secure and supported.”

For pet owners, Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center will assist at shelters. Matt Armetta a shelter staff member, explained, “First, sign in at a shelter and then come see us with your pet. Bring a crate, food, toys, favorite blanket. Pets will be housed with us due to allergies and sanitation; however, while it is safe, we would like owners to come feed and walk their animal.”

And for those considering a new companion, the Pet Resource Center currently has more than 200 cats and over 200 dogs available for adoption — including Neptune, an 8-year-old dog who made a special appearance during the event.

Mobile home residents also received specific advice. “When we have evacuation orders, it’s very important for people in mobile homes, not RVs but actually mobile homes, to make sure their tie-downs are anchored and that they shut off the electricity when they leave,” said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, division director for code enforcement.

For business owners, preparedness includes financial planning. Roberts Pierce III, senior business continuity and resilience coordinator for the county, advised: “Check on insurance coverages and see what is excluded, and keep up-to-date financials and some cash reserves.”

Christina Hummel, the county’s community rating project manager for floodplain management, added that it’s not too late to take action.

“Prepare your house and property for any possible hurricane, including trimming trees and bushes and making sure everything in your yard is secured,” said Hummel.

Residents can register for HCFL Alert at https://hcfl.gov or call 813-272-6602 for assistance.