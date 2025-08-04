The Florida Aquarium is making waves with the debut of its newest costumed character — a bright-pink, wide-eyed axolotl from Mexico City — and the community is invited to help name her.

This charismatic, four-year-old amphibian is the aquarium’s latest ambassador, designed to connect visitors with science, conservation and culture. While she’s already charming guests with her feathery gills, bubbly energy and love of shrimp, she still needs a name — and the public has until Friday, August 1, to vote online.

The final name choices, selected with input from local Hispanic leaders, reflect her Mexican heritage and vibrant personality. The finalists are:

Xochi (so-chee) — short for Xochimilco, one of two lakes in Mexico City where axolotls are found in the wild. The name comes from the Aztec word ‘xochitl,’ meaning ‘flower’ or ‘princess of flowers.’

Toci (toe-see) — named after the Aztec goddess of renewal and healing. ‘Toci’ means ‘our grandmother,’ symbolizing wisdom and nurturing strength.

Izel (ee-sel) — an Aztec word meaning ‘only one’ or ‘unique,’ emphasizing the rarity of axolotls.

Voters are also invited to submit their own name ideas until August 1. The winning name will be announced on Monday, August 4, and the new character will begin greeting guests soon after.

Axolotls are critically endangered, with natural populations found only in two lakes in Mexico City. Known for their remarkable ability to regenerate body parts, they are a subject of growing scientific interest — especially in regenerative medicine.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new character to life as a fun, approachable way to connect families with the fascinating world of axolotls,” said Tony Rokita, senior vice president of community engagement and social responsibility. “She honors the species’ deep roots in Mexican culture while shining a light on the urgent need to protect them.”

She now joins the aquarium’s other mascots — Tango the sea turtle and Rocky the penguin — in inspiring guests to care for marine life. To cast your vote, visit www.flaquarium.org.