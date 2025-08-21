The East Bay football program hired a new head coach in DeAndra’ Simmons in February. He replaces longtime coach Mike Gottman, who retired after a successful career. Simmons, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, played offensive guard for the University of Memphis Tigers. He moved to the area in 2021 and was the offensive coordinator at Palmetto High School and Braden River High School prior.

Simmons inherits a program that has had success over recent years. The team has made the playoffs the last four seasons and came one game short last year of winning three straight district titles. He hopes to build upon the family environment that exists in the football program and the SouthShore community. He has a great relationship with Gottman, who is still on campus. Simmons said they talk every day, and that having his support has made the transition much easier for him.

The head coach will install a new up-tempo offense and introduce new and more diverse blocking schematics to his offensive line. In the past, they ran the wing-T, run-heavy offense. This year, they will move to a more traditional spread offense with read-option principles and four returning starters. The offense will take time to develop and become more consistent.

The defensive scheme will mostly remain similar with the same defensive coaching staff involved and eight returning starters. He said that they will rely heavily on their experienced defense to keep them in games. They have a talented linebacking corps and veterans in the secondary. Linebacker/running back Dorian Edwards House has great size and athleticism and has an offer from Delaware State. Linebacker Jowell Amador provides senior leadership. Linebacker and edge rusher Gaven Milton is a young, talented sophomore who started on varsity as a freshman and is expected to be highly recruited. John Bowlin will handle the kicking duties.

East Bay has two very talented quarterbacks with upside battling for the starting job. Richard McClary will make the jump from JV. Simmons said that he is very popular with his teammates, a workaholic, very athletic and a natural, vocal leader. McClary has a strong arm and will have a chance to run the read option. Senior Brandon transfer Omar Germany will start the season as QB-1. He played very well in the 14-9 preseason win against Durant and is still learning the offensive playbook. Both players will get some playing time.

Simmons likes the upside of his receiving corps. Wide receiver/defensive back Darion Thomas transferred from Bloomingdale and currently has an offer from FAU. Trey Alexander has great speed and played at Lennard in the Spring. ATH Demirius Feet transferred from Tampa Tech and currently has an offer from Delaware State. Junior receiver Steve Desrosiers is a possession receiver and is expected to have a productive season.

The Indians will have to beat Tampa Bay Tech in order to win the district. Simmons is happy with his team’s progress so far. He expects them to make the playoffs again and at least make it to the second round, and surprise a lot of people. The team motto is “Respect the Bay.”

“It takes respect to get respect,” said Simmons.

“It’s truly a family feel here,” said Simmons. “The kids and the school are excited about football, the administration is excited, the teachers and parents are excited. I’m just looking forward to coming together as a family and going through adversity together.”

Schedule:

8/22 @ Strawberry Crest

8/29 vs. Hillsborough

9/5 vs. Newsome

9/12 @ Bloomingdale

9/19 vs. Blake

9/26 vs. Leto

10/3 @ Wharton

10/10 @ Tampa Bay Tech

10/17 @ Riverview

10/24 vs. Spoto







