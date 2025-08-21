The Newsome Wolves are off to a great start under second-year Head Coach Jeff Turner. The team went 8-4 and made the playoffs last year for the first time in three years, winning a playoff game against district rival Sumner 34-27.

Turner was happy with his team’s buy-in last season. He was able to change the culture in terms of discipline and accountability with the players. ‘Tough People Win’ (TPW) has been the rallying cry for the program. He said that they were able to learn “how to win.” The Wolves won four one-score games in 2024.

Newsome will have to gain experience and learn on the fly in 2025 with a fairly inexperienced roster and a brand-new defense. The roster has four returning starters on offense and zero on defense, with 32 seniors that didn’t get a lot of playing time previously. Turner said that they will also have to improve their offensive line play and passing game and that they will have to have players step into leadership roles.

The Wolves will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Noah Guenther, who graduated and is now playing college football at Hope College. His brother, sophomore Lukas Guenther, will take over the reins as QB-1. Turner likes his competitiveness and grasp of the offense.

Turner particularly likes his two returning junior running backs. Jaikim Haggans had 867 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season and will play pretty much every position on offense this season. Gianni Flore had 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the playoff game against Sumner. The offense will rely heavily on this stable of backs.

The team does have some prospects on the O-line, including senior center Christian Mastandrea and returning tackle Marc Smith. Sophomore Ryan Moran will be a key player on the defensive side of the ball. Returning kicker Carson Brockmeier, a junior, will be crucial on special teams.

Turner wants his program to take the next step forward, despite having a young roster. The team got a taste of what it was like to compete in the playoffs against tough competition, playing against the eventual state champion Venice team.

The Newsome team has a tough schedule and plays in a difficult district. They will compete with Sumner and Plant City for the crown. They will face a handful of playoff teams from last year. Expect them to compete for a district title and at least equal their win total from last year.

“We are going to have to continue growing our culture,” said Turner. “We take pride in teaching our players to step up as leaders, and we’re missing that in a vacuum right now. We are going to have some skill guys, we’re just going to have to come together a little quicker than we did last year. We are going to have some young guys that are going to step up quickly and get us there.”

Schedule:

8/22 vs. Bloomingdale

8/29 @ Palmetto

9/5 @ East Bay

9/12 vs. Sumner

9/19 vs. Riverview

9/26 @ Strawberry Crest

10/3 vs. Durant

10/10 vs. Alonso

10/17 @ Middleton

10/24 @ Plant City





