Animal babies are taking center stage this summer at ZooTampa at Lowry Park with the births of several species, including some that are critically endangered.

From small to big, feathery to fuzzy, the zoo’s newest additions include a critically endangered Bali Mynah, a near-threatened bay duiker, a marabou stork, a lorikeet, and most recently, two impala calves. With this influx of babies, the zoo’s expert animal care team has been busy providing world-class care for its newest residents.

“It’s been an exciting summer; we’ve had numerous births and hatches throughout the zoo,” said Chris Massaro, chief zoological officer. “Everywhere you look, there’s something new to discover — tiny hooves, little beaks, curious eyes. These new arrivals are not only adorable; they are also part of important conservation efforts. We hope they inspire our guests to take action to protect and preserve wildlife.”

The hatching of a critically endangered Bali mynah chick in the Australasia Aviary marks the second time a chick has been born at ZooTampa in more than 20 years. With the species classified as critically endangered, this chick represents a major conservation victory and a proud moment for ZooTampa’s team, who have worked diligently toward this milestone.

In the Florida section of the zoo, the team welcomed two new roseate spoonbill chicks this summer, which are thriving and getting stronger each day.

Deep within the African realm of the zoo, the team welcomed a tiny bay duiker calf named Acacia, born on May 21 and weighing less than 3 pounds at birth. Both the mother and calf are doing well. The bay duiker is a small, forest-dwelling antelope that stands about 20 inches tall at the shoulder as an adult.

The baby boom continued in Africa with the hatching of a marabou stork on May 26. The female chick is the first baby for parents Will and Diana, who will co-parent and share the responsibilities of protecting the nest and feeding their chick.

The zoo also welcomed two male impala calves this summer. The youngest, named Brad, was born on June 7 to mother Linda and father Chad, while the other male impala, named Chad Jr., was born to mother Karen and father Chad on May 22. Currently, the zoo is home to six impalas.

These newest additions to the ZooTampa family join a masked lapwing, a lorikeet and two roseate spoonbills that were born in early spring.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to excellence in conservation, education and research.