A groundbreaking initiative is making waves across Florida’s coastlines, inviting residents and tourists alike to create lasting legacies beneath the sea. This pioneering initiative is reshaping how families honor loved ones while protecting the ocean. Since 2020, the Last Call Reef project has offered Tampa Bay residents and visitors a chance to create personalized artificial reefs — lasting tributes that also restore vital marine habitats.

Led by Reef World LLC, the project blends environmental preservation, memorialization and ecotourism. Participants can choose from private reef placements or family tributes, like the Constellation Reef, which accommodates up to eight individuals, with room to expand. These underwater monuments serve as both memorials and marine sanctuaries, fostering biodiversity along Florida’s coastlines.

In Tampa, the effort is guided by project manager Tom Wade, who emphasized the long-standing impact of reef creation.

“Reef Maker started creating artificial reefs projects since 1986,” Wade said. “Since that time, they have created over 70,000 artificial reefs projects including hundreds of family memorials.”

The reef-building process is designed to be inclusive and meaningful. Families are invited to participate in every stage — from design to location — ensuring a hands-on experience that connects personal legacy with environmental stewardship.

“All family members are welcome to be involved in every aspect of the creation and placement,” said Wade.

Beyond family memorials, the initiative also honors public service. Select veterans and first responders are eligible for free burial-at-sea memorials, reinforcing the project’s commitment to community values.

“We are currently looking for three veterans or first responders to honor with a totally free burial at sea,” Wade said. “In Tampa, we host military honors on the USS Liberty Ship in Ybor City.”

With operations now active in Tampa, Key West, Panama City, Pensacola, Destin and Hawaii, Last Call Reef is expanding its reach and impact. The program continues to attract interest from individuals looking to honor loved ones in meaningful, unconventional ways. A growing number of families are exploring memorial reef options as a way to promote healing and leave a legacy that contributes to the planet.

This burial-at-sea service truly offers a unique way for families to turn grief and remembrance into ocean healing. To nominate a hero, visit https://lastcallreef.org/tampa/ or email floridareefproject@gmail.com.