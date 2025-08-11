Love INC (which stands for Love In the Name of Christ) is a ministry network that started in 1977. Today, it includes more than 150 affiliated chapters across 30 U.S. states and Kenya, engaging 9,000-plus churches and 300,000 volunteers, and meeting more than 1 million needs each year.

“Our local Metro Tampa chapter has been active since April 2017,” said Love INC’s church relations and community outreach manager, Matthew Davis. “We partner with 18 area churches, coordinating practical help like food, furniture and car repairs, alongside ongoing support, such as financial coaching, life skills and mentoring. Through this unified, relational model, we meet our guests’ spiritual, emotional and physical needs in a cohesive, respectful way, all designed to result in lasting transformation, for them as individuals and for their unique situations, settings and community.”

The mission and vision of Love INC is to mobilize local churches and work together across denominational lines.

“We help churches help people by developing a network of local churches and connecting them with opportunities to serve their neighbors in need,” Davis said. “Our help center acts as the first point of contact, like a community resource hub. Guests reach out, and trained volunteers listen, assess immediate and underlying needs, then refer them to services through partner churches or local agencies. We also follow up to ensure continued support and care.”

Its Gap Ministries are primarily church-led, targeted services designed to fill specific needs gaps, such as providing furniture, bicycles, baby supplies, minor car repairs, fines and fees, legal services or dental care — tailored support where standard resources don’t reach.

“Every interaction is relational, with prayer, encouragement and ongoing connection built-in,” Davis said. “REACH, short for ‘Relationships that Equip, Affirm, Challenge & Heal,’ is our transformational ministry. Relaunched in fall 2024, it offers ongoing educational modules, such as Faith & Finances, Healthy Boundaries, Life Skills and SMART goal setting, facilitated by church volunteers, staff and subject matter experts to foster lasting personal growth.”

One of the churches Love INC has partnered with is Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico.

“They consistently volunteer time and lend vital support for outreach efforts,” Davis said. “What truly stands out is their dedication to relational care. They don’t just meet immediate needs; they journey alongside individuals and families, reflecting Christ’s love in deeply tangible ways.”

Visit its website at https://loveinctampa.org/ or call 813-222-LOVE (5683). Love INC is located at 1001 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.