As your parents grow older, you may notice changes in their behavior and ability to remember things. It can be difficult to know when it’s time to help them find specialized support. Occasional forgetfulness is common in older adults, but other signs could mean Mom or Dad would benefit from memory care. A memory care community is designed to support people with memory-related conditions, like Alzheimer’s or dementia. Here are signs to watch for:

1. My parent struggles with everyday tasks.

If Mom or Dad starts to have trouble with things they used to do easily, like cooking, paying bills or getting dressed, it may be time to pay closer attention. These struggles suggest they might be experiencing difficulty making decisions or remembering how to complete tasks with multiple steps.

2. My parent seems confused or disoriented.

Does Mom or Dad no longer recognize familiar places or people? If they get lost on routes they’ve traveled for years or forget where they are, this level of confusion can be a sign memory care might be needed.

3. My parent’s personality has changed.

Is Mom or Dad unusually agitated, withdrawn or behaving in ways you don’t recognize? Personality changes can happen when memory problems affect how your parent’s brain processes their emotions and input from their surroundings.

4. My parent has problems with communication.

When a person’s memory begins to fade, it can get harder to find the right words or follow a conversation. If Mom or Dad struggles to express themselves or understand others, this is another sign of concern.

5. My parent has unexplained mood swings or repeated behaviors.

Memory conditions often lead to sudden mood changes or repetitive behaviors like asking the same question over and over. If this happens often, it’s worth exploring memory care options.

6. My parent isn’t following basic safety rules.

If Mom or Dad can’t remember to turn off the stove, leaves doors unlocked or frequently misplaces important items, like their medications, these could be signs of memory-related challenges that require specialized care.

Recognizing these signs early can help your parent feel safe and cared for. Memory care offers support and a nurturing environment for those facing memory loss and provides family members with peace of mind.