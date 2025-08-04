Get ready for a wicked good time this August as The Village Players theater brings Disney’s Descendants: The Musical to life onstage at the historic James McCabe Theater.

Based on the smash-hit Disney Channel movie, this high-energy musical follows Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos, the teen kids of classic villains like Maleficent and Cruella de Vil. Banished to the Isle of the Lost with their famously evil parents, they’re suddenly given the chance to leave exile and attend school in the land of the good guys.

With catchy songs, big dance numbers, amazing costumes and a heartwarming message about forging your own path, Descendants is perfect for the whole family.

This production is directed by Domin Pazo, artistic director of The Village Players and a longtime force in local theater. With over 200 plays to his name and a career spanning stage, screen, radio and TV, he brings decades of experience and a little Disney magic to every show.

Performance dates and times:

Evenings at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, August 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.

Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. on August 10 and 17.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

General admission tickets cost $23, or $20 for seniors, students and military. Buy early — tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets are available now at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.

About The Village Players

The Village Players is a nonprofit, all-volunteer teaching theater performing in the charming James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. It is proud to spotlight local talent, teach every aspect of stagecraft to performers of all ages and make theater affordable and accessible for the whole community.

This cast is packed with returning favorites from last summer’s Grease and some fantastic new faces. It’s the perfect mix of familiar fun and fresh surprises. Whether you’re here for the music, the mischief or just a night out in cool AC, Descendants is the show to see.

Come support local talent, have a blast and root for the bad kids (they’re trying really hard). This is the summer show you don’t want to miss.