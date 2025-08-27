By Emma Snider

Zendah Grotto, a charitable organization based in Plant City, is putting out a call to families of children with special needs: If your child needs dental care and has difficulty accessing it due to medical, behavioral or financial barriers, help is available.

Located at 805 W. Mahoney St., Zendah Grotto is part of a national network officially known as the Mystic Order of Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm. While rooted in Freemasonry, the Grotto focuses on fellowship, fun and, most importantly, giving back to the community.

One of its most important missions is supporting the Grotto Humanitarian Foundation, which provides free dental care to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Often, these children are unable to receive proper care through traditional means. The foundation steps in to cover costs that insurance won’t — ensuring that kids don’t go without essential treatment.

“I believe that every child deserves a healthy and happy smile,” said Travis ‘Risky’ Barbee, a self-employed yacht broker, cigar lounge owner, Freemason and member of Zendah Grotto.

Last year, he organized a cross-country motorcycle ride from Plant City to Anchorage, Alaska, and back, raising over $50,000 to support the foundation’s mission.

“I have been a member of Freemasonry for 20-plus years,” added Barbee, “and a member of Grotto for the last five years.”

Zendah Grotto is actively seeking referrals and connections to families in need. If you know of a child with intellectual or developmental disabilities who may need dental care, Zendah Grotto encourages you to reach out.

For more information or to get connected, visit https://scgrotto.org/ or https://hfgrotto.org/, or email directly at zendahtemplecorp@gmail.com.

You can also learn more about Barbee’s ride and ongoing efforts at https://milesforspecialsmiles.com/.