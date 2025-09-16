From the icy waters of the Pacific Northwest to the heart of Tampa Bay, a new adventure awaits. Today, The Florida Aquarium celebrated the grand opening of The Tide Pool — one of the only cold-water touch habitats on Florida’s west coast. The Tide Pool is a 60-footlong, 4,000-gallon, cold-water touch habitat that invites guests to discover, touch and connect with more than 200 marine invertebrates — quadrupling the animals from the previous No Bone Zone exhibit.

Kept at a cool 50 degrees to replicate Pacific Northwest coastal waters, this immersive exhibit offers visitors the opportunity to feel the texture of a red bat star, check out the striking colors of the ochre sea star and watch the spot prawns in action — all in an environment that looks and sounds like a Pacific Northwest coastline.

“The Tide Pool is a spectacular new addition that brings the spirit of discovery to life,” said Roger Germann, president and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. “For the past 30 years, we’ve inspired people to care about marine life. With The Tide Pool, we’re creating a rare opportunity to interact with incredible cold-water species not found in Florida — offering the kind of hands-on experience that ignites curiosity and can spark a lifelong commitment to conservation, especially in our youngest visitors.”

Built in six expansive segments and featuring a state-of-the-art wave action system, the exhibit delivers a multisensory experience. Projected wave effects and a 16-channel surround sound system bring the tide to life with the roar of crashing surf and the calls of seabirds. A custom mural by artist Curtis Stokes shifts from sunset to starlight and sunrise under UV-reactive lighting, creating a stunning, ever-changing backdrop for exploration.

“Every element of The Tide Pool is designed to immerse our guests in the diversity and resilience of life in these coastal habitats,” said Tim Binder, senior vice president of animal care and health at The Florida Aquarium. “It’s a rare opportunity for our community to engage directly with cold-water marine life and gain a deeper appreciation for their unique adaptations — sparking both curiosity and a lasting commitment to ocean conservation.”

The Tide Pool is the latest milestone in The Florida Aquarium’s historic $45 million expansion, following the opening of the MORPH’D gallery presented by PAR in 2023. Upcoming plans include the arrival of puffins in late 2026 to early 2027 and the debut of a California sea lion habitat, the first of its kind on Florida’s west coast, along with a new habitat for the African penguins, both in late 2027 to early 2028. These expansion plans are made possible through community support.

For more information, visit www.flaquarium.org.