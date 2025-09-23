After garnering fans across the country as an opener for Grammy winners, through his viral social media clips and via his chart-topping book and album releases, award-winning comedian Mickey Bell is hitting the road on his debut headlining tour.

The Laugh Responsibly Tour, which also features fellow clean comedian Daren Streblow, is coming to South Bay Church in Riverview on Sunday, September 28, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at www.themickeybell.com.

Offering family-friendly material and budget-friendly pricing, tickets for the Laugh Responsibly Tour are just $10 per ticket or $30 for a family four-pack. Youth ages 10 and under are free. Bell is also offering a VIP preshow pizza party experience.

A passionate advocate for Mental Health Awareness, Bell will also use his set as a platform to help others find laughter through their pain. He will share his testimony of second chances and redemption, providing both laughter and encouragement.

Bell also recently wrapped up taping scenes for a new faith-based film, The Holy One, which tells the story of a once-promising golfer now drowning in alcoholism and hustling for survival.

His latest comedy album, Live from the Paramount, supported the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The album landed No. 1 on iTunes within the first 24 hours of its release. Live from the Paramount followed Bell’s debut live album, One Pound At A Time, which reached No. 2 on the iTunes comedy charts. During the taping, Bell became the first clean comedian to sell out the legendary StarDome Comedy Club in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.

This spring, Bell released You’re Not Broken, in time for Mental Health Awareness Month. You’re Not Broken is a powerful 60-day devotional for anyone battling mental illness, identity loss or the pressure to constantly perform.