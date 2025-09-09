On Friday, November 7, Tampa Bay area executives will volunteer at a Hillsborough County public elementary school as part of the innovative, educational program — CEOs in Schools. Each business leader will be paired with a school principal and experience a day in the life of educators and students with the opportunity to share their own business knowledge with our next generation of professionals.

From greeting students in the morning and visiting classrooms to attending a planning meeting, each CEO’s day will be tailored to the needs of the school community. Now in its seventh year, CEOs in Schools has proven to build lasting relationships that benefit everyone involved.

Vistra Communications has a long-standing relationship with Mort Elementary School. CEO Brian Butler’s commitment to learning about the school and providing support in every way possible prompted him to spend an entire day with former Principal Woodland Johnson. The firsthand experience provided Butler with insight into ways our community can help lift our public schools to a higher level — inspiring him to challenge fellow CEOs to get involved and spend a day in our Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The innovative idea grew into this unique program in 2019, and in the following year Vistra partnered with Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) to lead CEOs in Schools into the future. HEF CEO Anna Corman said it is a privilege to be part of this impactful initiative to help strengthen public education in Hillsborough County.

“Our schools are shaping tomorrow’s community members, future workforce and leaders. We have a vested interest in their success,” said Corman.

CEOs in Schools is an initiative of Hillsborough Education Foundation in partnership with Vistra Communications and Hillsborough County Public Schools. This program is helping to provide a new perspective on the role school and business relationships play in preparing our future workforce for success in school and in life.

Learn more about the program at www.1dayofchange.com/ceosinschools/.

About Hillsborough Education Foundation

Established in 1987, Hillsborough Education Foundation is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. Together with its community partners, HEF strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality and increase graduation rates, bolstering a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay. Learn more at https://educationfoundation.com/.