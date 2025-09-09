John the Baptist, speaking about Jesus, said: “I am filled with joy at his success. He must become greater and greater, and I must become less and less,” (John 3:29).

Rebekah and I use a variety of materials for morning devotions: Bible reading, prayers, meditations and inspirational books.

We are currently reading 2000 Years of Prayer, and this week included a translation of the Emperor Constantine’s letter calling church leaders to the Council of Nicaea (325 A.D.).

The letter illustrates how we have always been plagued by the same issues. It’s interesting, illuminating, embarrassing, prescient and — yes — damning.

But first, a little background: Constantine the Great, whose mother was Christian, consolidated his power at the Battle of Milvian Bridge (312 A.D.). After that, he was tolerant of Christianity and counted on the worship of one God uniting his empire.

When he discovered that Christians do not always agree, he called the bishops together for the Council of Nicaea. Constantine looked in from the outside and saw clearly how Christianity consistently shoots itself in the foot!

Here are a couple of key quotes:

“Many of you have become so inflamed with the spirit of enmity and hatred that you have forgotten your own salvation…”

“Your Savior teaches you to practice unity and concord; but you have become masters of disunity and discord.”

The result — the Nicaean Creed — is a helpful document that affirms balance and unity within the Trinity and lays out foundational Christian ideas that are clear and concise.

But Constantine’s motivation was to use people’s faith to extend his personal power. It’s a trap many leaders still fall into today. But Christ turns the equation around, calling each one of us to be directed and used by God.

At this challenging moment in our nation’s history, let’s not make that critical mistake. Constantine may have had some keen insights about the church, but his bottom line was to advance his own power.

Our proper relationship to Jesus must be that of John the Baptist: “He must become greater and greater, and I must become less and less.”

— DEREK