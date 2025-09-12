Delanie Dennis in front of her lemonade stand at The Dallas Bull.

Delanie Dennis is a 13-year-old local resident and the founder of the nonprofit Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, and her mission is to help animals and raise funds for local animal rescues, shelters and sanctuaries. To that end, she and her family are holding their fifth annual Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair at The Dallas Bull on Sunday, November 2.

“My goal this year is to reach a record of rescues as well as animals adopted,” said Delanie. “There are going to be vendors. There are going to be rescues. It’s free to have a table or a tent. It’s going to be really fun.”

Delanie Dennis with the K9 demonstration group at The Dallas Bull.

In previous years, over 30 rescues have taken part in Delanie’s adoption fair, so she hopes to beat all past turnouts by having 40 rescues there.

The event is free to the public, and rescue tables are free as well. At the adoption fair, guests can enjoy not only vendors but also food trucks, dessert tables, K9 demonstrations with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, exotic animals for meet and greet and a check presentation for the rescue Delanie selected to raise money for in October.


A past year’s adoption fair inside The Dallas Bull.

“The Dallas Bull generously donates their entire facility every year for this, inside and outside,” said Andy Dennis, Delanie’s dad. “It’s been great.”

The event is a group effort, as not only does The Dallas Bull host the event, but some vendors also provide tables and chairs, some provide linens and some help promote the event, all for the sake of animals being adopted into new homes.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office members with one of their dogs for a K9 demonstration at a previous Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair.

“I think over the last four years, she’s averaged over 20 adoptions. I think the highest was 32 and the lowest was, like, 17,” said Andy.

“Fun fact: We got one of our dogs from said adoption fair,” Delanie said.

Delanie Dennis holding an armadillo at her adoption fair.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office member holding a skunk.

At the event, the rescues will bring flyers and information about themselves, have adoptable animals, have animals you can meet and greet with and then adopt later and bring animals that are for educational purposes — such as the exotic animals. Last year, the event had one of the largest breeds of owls, and for a donation guests had the opportunity to have it on their arms and get their pictures taken with it.

A guest with one of the largest breeds of owls at a previous Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair.

“I would like to say thank you to all the rescues for what they do,” said Delanie. “Once you get into the rescue part personally, you really see how difficult it can actually be.”

The Dallas Bull is located at 3322 U.S. 301 in Tampa. To learn more or sign up for the Squeeze the Day Adoption Fair, email delanieslemonadestand@aol.com or contact Julie Dennis at 813-957-8301.

A sign for one of Delanie Dennis’ previous pet adoption fairs.
Previous articleHousekeeper Overcomes Housing Struggles With Affordable Habitat For Humanity Home
Next articleOlympic Gymnast Coaches Riverview Gymnasts While On Vacation
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.