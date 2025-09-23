Karma Yoga & Fitness Under New Ownership

Karma Yoga & Fitness has been a local yoga studio in the FishHawk area for 13 years. It was recently acquired by local entrepreneur and business owner Amanda Vogt. Karma Yoga & Fitness has always provided exceptional yoga classes; this new acquisition has brought exciting updates to the studio, including a boutique shop and enhanced amenities, along with a variety of new classes. With sessions offered throughout the day, there’s truly something for everyone, from gentle yoga to high intensity fitness. Karma Yoga & Fitness is located at 13430 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.karmayogafitness.com or call 813-489-9644.







The Turkish Kitchen Is Open

The Turkish Kitchen is a traditional Turkish restaurant bringing the rich, vibrant flavors of Turkey to the heart of Brandon. It specializes in authentic dishes from sizzling kebabs and freshly baked pide (a popular flatbread) to flavorful mezes and comforting stews, all prepared using classic recipes and the finest ingredients.

The menu celebrates the best of Turkish cuisine — bold spices, fresh herbs and the kind of hospitality that turns a meal into a memory. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming.

Come experience a true taste of Turkey — no passport required!

Located at 119 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, the Turkish Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day. For more information, visit https://turkishkitchen0685.s4shops.com/.

Medicare Seminar

Marcie Maisonet, a Medicare specialist, will be presenting two Medicare seminars along with Payant Insurance Solutions at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. The dates for events are Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, October 21, at 2 p.m. Please call 813-634-7001 to reserve your place.

Medi-Weightloss Opens In Riverview

Medi-Weightloss is a nationally recognized, physician-supervised weight-loss program that has already helped over 6 million pounds be lost across the country, and it has opened a location in Riverview at 13011 Summerfield Square Dr. Medi-Weightloss offers a customized approach based on you — your body, your lifestyle and your goals — combining the latest in medical research with one-on-one support to help patients lose weight safely and effectively, and, more importantly, to keep it off. Every patient is guided by a trained medical team that will design a plan which includes nutritional counseling, behavior modification, weekly check-ins and, in some cases, FDA-approved appetite suppressants. Medi-Weightloss can help you reclaim your health and confidence.

To find out more, visit https://mediweightloss.com/ or call 813-656-1020.

PAINT CORPS Believes In The Power Of Paint

PAINT CORPS believes in the life-changing power of paint. Whether you want to modernize your home or improve the curb appeal of your business, fresh paint can make a drastic difference. Its crew specializes in both interior and exterior painting services for residential and commercial clients, making their homes and businesses the envy of their neighborhood.

For additional information on services, call 813-520-6096 or visit its website at www.paintcorps.com.

Stand Strong Fencing Opens

Stand Strong Fencing opened locally in June. Stand Strong Fencing is a nationally backed, family-owned fence installation company serving Hillsborough County. It helps homeowners and businesses enhance their properties with durable, beautiful fences that provide security, privacy and curb appeal. Local owner Yesuah Bell said what sets it apart is its combination of premium materials, professional craftsmanship and top-notch service.

“Every project is backed by a lifetime warranty, and we’re proud to give back locally through school sponsorships and partnerships like the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Habitat for Humanity. Our mission is simple: beautifying the community, one fence at a time,” Bell said.

For information, go to www.standstrongfencing.com, call 813-773-8209 or visit the ‘Stand Strong Fencing of Riverview’ Facebook page.

Tuff Shed Tampa

Tuff Shed Tampa hosted a ribbon-cutting in July with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting highlighted interior and exterior renovations. General manager Jimmy Monterio implemented the changes to ensure the customer experience is first-class.

Tuff Shed, founded 1981, is a nationwide leader in designing, fabricating and installing high-quality backyard buildings. The Tampa location not only sells buildings, but it is also the factory for the Tampa Bay area.

Tuff Shed supports communities through partnerships with local organizations and The Home Depot Foundation. The Tampa location is working with the Tampa Bay-area homeschool program for a shed classroom.

Tuff Shed Tampa is located at 512 Jetton St. in Tampa and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.tuffshed.com/tampa-area/ or call 813-657-6091.

Align Right Realty Celebrates Six Years Of Serving Tampa Bay

Align Right Realty Riverview proudly celebrates six incredible years of serving the Tampa Bay community. What began as a vision to create a brokerage rooted in professionalism, training and support has grown into a thriving family of dedicated agents, loyal customers and trusted partners. Over the years, it has had the privilege of guiding countless families and businesses through their real estate journeys, building relationships that extend far beyond the closing table. Align Right Realty is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/ or call 813-563-5995 for more information.

Cruise Planners Celebrates First Anniversary

Cruise Planners, your vacation expert, is celebrating its first anniversary. It has had a very successful first year and wants to continue the momentum by inviting you to its Mediterranean Travel Seminar on Thursday, October 30, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point. Topics covered will include Mediterranean cruise and land tours, what a cruise tour is and which cruise line is best for you.

For additional information on what Cruise Planners has to offer, visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.