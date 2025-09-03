Twenty-four years after the attacks that sparked the nation’s longest war, Americans continue to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, by commemorating a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), Hillsborough County Consumer & Veteran Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invite the community to their annual Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance event on Thursday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. 301 in Tampa.

In observance of the National Day of Service and Remembrance, first responders, military veterans and civic leaders aim to inspire a generation too young to recall the historic events of 9/11. Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) members from Hillsborough County high schools and Junior Fire Academy graduates will lead the annual Patriot Day ceremony, featuring:

An honor guard, saber team, rifle salute and taps.

A solemn escort of the beam: a solid, 135-pound section of steel salvaged from New York’s Twin Towers that resides at Veterans Memorial Park, representing the supreme sacrifices on 9/11.

A traditional fire service ringing of the bell.

HCFR Chief Jason Dougherty, Temple Terrace Fire Chief Ian Kemp and Plant City Fire Rescue Chief David Dittman.

Immediately following the ceremony, students and attendees can enjoy interactive demonstrations and photos with active-duty military members and first responders, including:

HCFR.

MacDill Air Force Base Military Working Dogs (MWD), 6th Security Forces Squadron.

Urban Search and Rescue team (USAR 1).

U.S. Coast Guard St. Petersburg Station.

U.S. Marine Corps 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion.

The 24th anniversary Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance event is free and open to the public at Veterans Memorial Park’s outdoor amphitheater. Attendees are invited to enjoy the park’s many memorials.

For more information about the event or Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, call Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services at 813-635-8316 or visit https://hcfl.gov/veterans.