Ezekiah Forgey heard about Mary & Martha House for the first time when his Boy Scouts troop leader recommended he get involved with the organization through his Eagle Scout project.

Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Boy Scouts of America, complete a service project that highlights their leadership abilities.

Forgey, a 17-year-old who goes to Sumner High School, decided he wanted to put together backpacks filled with toys, books and, for the girls, makeup.

Those got donated to Mary & Martha House in Ruskin.

“Support from individuals and groups like Ezekiah’s project allows us to continue our mission of helping women and families rebuild their lives with safety, dignity and hope,” said Bill Chini, executive director of the organization.

Mary & Martha House is a nonprofit organization which helps women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness. Through individual counseling, the group helps women overcome personal barriers and unique struggles.

Forgey said the organization stood out to him because it helps people in need.

“I didn’t go out to ask the organization, Mary & Martha’s House, if they were missing any of the supplies I included in those backpacks, but I wanted to make sure, even though I didn’t ask them, that they felt comforted and comfortable,” Forgey said.

Some of his fellow troop members helped him assemble the bags, which Forgey said took around 20 minutes. In late July, he went with his grandfather to drop off the bags.

While he doesn’t plan to continue to be involved with the organization, he said his project was different than those from his fellow troop members because it focused on a societal issue rather than the environment.

Chini said the donation will support the organization and its mission to help families in need and give them a sense of normalcy.

“Community efforts like this remind our residents that they are not alone and that the community cares deeply about their healing and future,” Chini said.

Mary & Martha House is located at 312 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Those looking for shelter can apply on its website at https://marymarthahouse.org/.