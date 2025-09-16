A local Riverview veteran and retired deputy sheriff is working to bring a life-saving invention to families across the country. Candace Wilder, a mother and founder of LoQowl (pronounced ‘Loke-Owl’), has developed a child safety band aimed at preventing tragic incidents like drownings, hot car deaths, and children wandering away.

“As a mom and former Deputy, I’ve seen how quickly these accidents happen,” said Wilder. “Even the most vigilant parent can lose sight of a child for seconds — and sometimes, that’s all it takes. LoQowl is designed to give parents those critical seconds back.”

LoQowl is a patent-pending wearable device equipped with real-time GPS tracking, geofencing alerts, water submersion detection and environmental temperature warnings. It connects directly to a parent’s phone and is designed to alert them to emergencies instantly.

Key features include:

Real-time GPS tracking.

Alerts when a child leaves a designated safe area.

Water submersion detection to help prevent drownings.

Warnings when the child is in extreme heat or cold.

Bright lights and loud alarms for quick location.

A secure locking clasp so kids can’t remove it.

A friendly owl mascot named Q-ly to make it kid-friendly.

According to Wilder, these features address the very real dangers children face every year.

“Drowning is a leading cause of death in children under 4. Heatstroke in cars kills dozens of children every year. Even schools and playgrounds aren’t immune to wandering incidents,” she explained.

To fund the development of the first fully functional prototype, Wilder has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Donations will help cover the cost of electronic components, safety sensor development, wristband molding and mobile app integration.

“This is more than a product — it’s a mission,” Wilder said. “Every child deserves to be safe, and every parent deserves peace of mind. My hope is that LoQowl can help prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The campaign can be found at https://gofund.me/b4c94f8c. Supporters are encouraged to donate, share the campaign and spread the word using the hashtag #LoQowl.

Wilder summed up her drive simply: “As a disabled female veteran, retired law enforcement and a mom, I know what it means to protect the people you love. That’s why I created LoQowl.”