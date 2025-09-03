Twenty-five years ago, Dr. Beverly Carbaugh made a memorable entrance to Colleen Lunsford Bevis Elementary School — riding in on horseback to greet students at the first elementary school in FishHawk Ranch. This August, she returned to the campus to commemorate the school’s milestone anniversary by cutting the ribbon on a new legacy courtyard.

To mark the 25th anniversary, alumni, families and friends were invited to purchase engraved celebration bricks. These bricks have been installed in the school’s central courtyard, creating a lasting tribute to the many families whose children have walked Bevis’ halls. Enhanced with benches, landscaping and shared memories, the space is now envisioned as a central gathering spot for the school community.

Current Principal Rebecca Reeve expressed her excitement about the project.

“It turned out even better than we imagined, and we are proud to cut the ribbon today and open this new feature at our school,” she said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held just before the start of the new school year in August and welcomed former students, parents, staff and alumni.

Former PTA President Shannon Polizzi was present for the celebration and reflected on the significance of the new courtyard.

“The 25th anniversary courtyard is a testament to how special Colleen Lunsford Bevis Elementary is,” said Polizzi. “Each brick is engraved with the names and messages of those who have been a part of the Bronco family, creating a mosaic of memories and contributions. And best is that it was families whose donations of brick purchases made it all possible. Once a Bronco, always a Bronco.”

Bevis Elementary opened its doors in August 2000 under the leadership of Principal Dr. Carbaugh and assistant principal Tricia Simonsen. Dr. Carbaugh brought a clear vision for the new school.

“As the charter principal of Colleen Bevis Elementary, our goal was to build a school where teachers and staff created a ‘wonderful world’ leading each student to maximize their potential as students and young citizens. Every person on our campus worked tirelessly to create an environment that showcased the value of each student and each staff member. Laying this groundwork has fostered a school that 25 years later is still a beautiful place to learn and work. Colleen Bevis Elementary continues to reflect the spirit and goals of its namesake, the late Mrs. Colleen Bevis. I am honored to be a small part of its stellar history.”

Today, six original staff members from the school’s first year continue to serve the Bevis community: Michele Batchelder, Elaine Boone, Leigh Crosson, Ashley Dukes, Timothy Filipek and Michele Wolfe.

For more information, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/bevis or email 25thanniversary@bevispta.com.