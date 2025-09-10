Greetings Friends,
We’d love for you to join us for an engaging evening of Pizza & Politics on Wednesday, September 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Bloomingdale Pizza in Brandon!
This event is all about bringing the community together in a casual setting where you can meet local, state, and federal candidates face-to-face, ask questions, and talk about the issues that matter most to Brandon/Riverview/Apollo Beach residents — all while enjoying some delicious pizza.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, September 17.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Bloomingdale Pizza, 608 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
What’s Happening:
- Meet and greet with candidates for local, state and federal offices.
- Open conversations on key community issues.
- Free pizza and refreshments.
Confirmed Candidates Scheduled to Appear:
- Nina Alvarez – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 13.
- Leland Ann Baldwin – Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 8.
- Anthony Deribas – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
- Jan Schneider – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
- Glenn Pearson – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
- Robert People – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 15.
- Wengay ‘Newt’ Newton – Candidate for Florida House of Representatives, District 62.
- Dawn Myers – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 1.
- Sara Peacock – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 7.
- Karen Perez – Candidate for Hillsborough County School Board, District 6.
- Jim Wimsatt – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit.
It’s going to be an evening of good food, good company and important conversations — you don’t want to miss it!
RSVP today to save your spot.