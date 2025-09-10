Greetings Friends,

We’d love for you to join us for an engaging evening of Pizza & Politics on Wednesday, September 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Bloomingdale Pizza in Brandon!

This event is all about bringing the community together in a casual setting where you can meet local, state, and federal candidates face-to-face, ask questions, and talk about the issues that matter most to Brandon/Riverview/Apollo Beach residents — all while enjoying some delicious pizza.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 17.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Bloomingdale Pizza, 608 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

What’s Happening:

  • Meet and greet with candidates for local, state and federal offices.
  • Open conversations on key community issues.
  • Free pizza and refreshments.

Confirmed Candidates Scheduled to Appear:

  • Nina Alvarez – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 13.
  • Leland Ann Baldwin – Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 8.
  • Anthony Deribas – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
  • Jan Schneider – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
  • Glenn Pearson – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.
  • Robert People – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 15.
  • Wengay ‘Newt’ Newton – Candidate for Florida House of Representatives, District 62.
  • Dawn Myers – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 1.
  • Sara Peacock – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 7.
  • Karen Perez – Candidate for Hillsborough County School Board, District 6.
  • Jim Wimsatt – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit.

It’s going to be an evening of good food, good company and important conversations — you don’t want to miss it!

RSVP today to save your spot.

