Greetings Friends,

We’d love for you to join us for an engaging evening of Pizza & Politics on Wednesday, September 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Bloomingdale Pizza in Brandon!

This event is all about bringing the community together in a casual setting where you can meet local, state, and federal candidates face-to-face, ask questions, and talk about the issues that matter most to Brandon/Riverview/Apollo Beach residents — all while enjoying some delicious pizza.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 17.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Bloomingdale Pizza, 608 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

What’s Happening:

Meet and greet with candidates for local, state and federal offices.

Open conversations on key community issues.

Free pizza and refreshments.

Confirmed Candidates Scheduled to Appear:

Nina Alvarez – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 13.

Leland Ann Baldwin – Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 8.

Anthony Deribas – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.

Jan Schneider – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.

Glenn Pearson – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 16.

Robert People – Candidate for U.S. Congress, District 15.

Wengay ‘Newt’ Newton – Candidate for Florida House of Representatives, District 62.

Dawn Myers – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 1.

Sara Peacock – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit, Group 7.

Karen Perez – Candidate for Hillsborough County School Board, District 6.

Jim Wimsatt – Candidate for Circuit Court Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit.

It’s going to be an evening of good food, good company and important conversations — you don’t want to miss it!

RSVP today to save your spot.