Among the legal files, busy attorneys and bustling court preparations at the Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office, there’s something else happening — something you wouldn’t expect. On the first floor of the downtown Tampa government building, students with learning disabilities gain essential life and job skills in a real-world environment.

Thanks to a nearly 20-year partnership between Pepin Academies and the public defender’s office, this innovative program offers young adults a supportive bridge between school and adulthood. Through the Pepin Academies Transition program, students ages 18-22 — who have deferred getting their high school diplomas to stay in the school system — help digitize legal files, learn professional etiquette and take part in hands-on training for independent living, all within the walls of the legal office that represents people charged with crimes who can’t afford to hire their own attorneys.

What started with a cold call from a forward-thinking Pepin Academies administrator to then-public defender Julianne Holt has grown over the past two decades into a model of community collaboration.

“It just made sense,” said Holt, who immediately embraced the opportunity to support students with disabilities. “This has always been a true partnership — and a powerful one.”

For many students, it’s more than just practice — it’s a path to employment. Jonathan Temaul, a Pepin graduate who started in the program years ago, now works in mail operations for the public defender’s office. Other graduates have landed jobs at Publix, Macy’s, Embassy Suites, USF, AdventHealth, Tampa General Hospital and The Florida Aquarium.

Now, under the leadership of newly elected public defender Lisa McLean, the partnership is entering an exciting new chapter. Hillsborough County has allocated $800,000 for a first-floor renovation project, and thanks to McLean’s vision, the plans now include a fully equipped teaching kitchen to enhance students’ hands-on learning experience.

“This partnership shows what’s possible when public institutions work together to invest in people,” said McLean. “We’re proud to support the students of Pepin Academies and help empower them to thrive.”

Set for completion next year, the new space will allow students to practice meal preparation and household tasks — key steps in their journey toward independence.

Students kicked off the new school year at the public defender’s office on August 4. For more information, visit https://pepinfamilyfoundation.org/.