Indoor Shopping Bazaar

Come out and enjoy an indoor shopping bazaar with local vendors on Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia, will be transformed into a shopping spectacular with a wide variety of items for sale, including clothing, accessories, home and decor items, bath and body products, sweet treats and more. Enjoy shopping and browsing the over 30 vendors in the air conditioning.

For more information, call 813-681-4000 or email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office Donates Supplies For Students

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office proudly announces the outstanding success of its July school supply drive, collecting an impressive 34,221 supplies for local students through the Hillsborough Education Foundation. The monthlong initiative showcased the remarkable generosity of tax collector employees and community members who came together to support education across Hillsborough County.

The donated supplies, collected at all tax collector locations throughout July, will be distributed through the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Teaching Tools Store, providing free resources to teachers across the county so they can ensure every student has the essential tools they need to be successful in school. For more information about the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and its community initiatives, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov.

Raising Teens Today: A Parent Education And Coaching Series

Dr. Lauren Brown, a local psychologist practicing at Brandon Area Psychology Associates, will be hosting a virtual parent training for parents of teens, starting in September. Subjects covered will include brain development, attachment (why they need you when they say they don’t), emotion regulation/coping skills, peers/romantic relationships, communication/defensiveness and technology.

Please email drlbrown@brandonareapsychology.com or call 813-701-3154 for additional information.