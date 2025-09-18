Second star to the right and straight on till Valrico! The Village Players are bringing the timeless magic of Neverland to the historic James McCabe Theater this fall with its production of Peter Pan, opening Friday, October 3, and running through Saturday, October 18. Tickets are on sale now.

At the helm is director Hal Granholm, who has been part of The Village Players since 2010. A familiar face both onstage and behind the scenes, Hal has appeared in numerous plays and musicals throughout Tampa Bay. He also directs the skit comedy troupe Divine Madness and has been guiding young performers with Tampa Bay H.E.A.T. Homeschool in Brandon for the past 14 years.

“Peter Pan is a show that embodies everything we love about community theater,” said Granholm. “It’s magical, it’s funny and it’s family-friendly in more ways than one. We even have real siblings and parent-child duos performing together. It’s truly a family affair.”

Adding even more fun to the cast, Domin Pazo, The Village Players’ artistic director, will step into the role of Hook’s loyal sidekick, Smee. Domin brings 45 years of theater experience, including over 200 plays, plus television, radio and film work. He has been with The Village Players for 38 years, works for Disney by day and will direct the group’s upcoming February production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Performance dates:

Evening shows (8 p.m.): Friday and Saturday, October 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18.

Matinees (3 p.m.): Sunday, October 5 and 12.

Doors open at least 30 minutes before curtain.

Ticket prices:

General admission: $23.

Seniors, students and military: $20.

All performances will be held at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. Built in 1915, the theater is listed on Hillsborough County’s Registry of Historic Places and serves as the home for The Village Players, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community teaching theater.

The Village Players are unique in Hillsborough County: a nonprofit theater dedicated to training performers of all ages. The group has an open-door policy for anyone interested in the stage and emphasizes hands-on training in all aspects of theater: makeup, costuming, set design and construction and acting.

For tickets and more information, visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.