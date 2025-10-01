Comfy Camping offers furnished luxury canvas bell tent rentals at Alafia River State Park in Lithia for an ultimate glamping experience. From memory foam queen-size beds with cooling mattress pads and memory foam pillows, soft linens and two towels to customized glamping events, a visit to the campsite leaves guests happy and relaxed.

“We work closely with our guests to make their glamping experience fantastic,” said Comfy Camping’s manager, Alanna Scianna. “If our guests are celebrating a special event like a birthday or anniversary, we go the extra mile and add some special touches to their tent to celebrate their special occasion.”

Alafia River State Park is a solar-powered glampsite. Its one 16 ft. and two 20 ft. luxury canvas bell tents come with screened windows in every panel and a screen door, plus a vented rain fly and Coolaroo 90 percent shade cloth/covered porch with two indoor/outdoor chairs. The tents are installed on a ground tarp with a crushed sea-shell pad for excellent drainage and to deter bugs and other critters, and they are surrounded by solar outdoor lights with remote control. Three solar panels and a battery system provide power to the tent to run the included fans, lights and cell phone charging stations.

“Next to the bed are two nightstands with lovely lamps that have built-in USB chargers for your phones,” Scianna said. “There is also a stylish tinted-glass chandelier, comfy throw rugs, storage bench with emergency supplies, towel rack, toy box and a large cooler. Each campsite also includes its own metal fire ring with cooking grate and two outdoor chairs for those starry nights by the campfire.”

Glamping fees range from $119-$229 a night, depending on the day of the week.

“The 16 ft. bell tent can accommodate a maximum of five people,” Scianna said. “The 20 ft. bell tent can accommodate up to eight people. Comfy Camping welcomes well-behaved dogs of any size and breed at no extra charge. Pets must be leashed at all times and may not be left unattended in a tent. Comfy Camping has professional dog sitters on staff to assist you if necessary.”

The glamping tents are not air conditioned.

“No air conditioning due to solar power limitations,” Scianna said. “Guests may bring their own portable air conditioner unit along with a generator to power it, but the generator must be shut off during quiet hours. However, multiple fans are provided, which are powered by the solar system, and all the tents have window screens in every panel all the way around for a great cross-breeze.”

Scianna is an Army veteran and loves giving back to the community and local veterans.

“We love working with local nonprofits,” Scianna said. “Comfy Camping offers a military discount when as well.”

If you would like to learn more about Comfy Camping, you can visit its website at https://comfycampingexperience.com or call 813-713-3818. Comfy Camping is located at 14326 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia.