Free Headshots For Veterans And Active-duty Military

This Veterans Day, Spark Pilates and local photographer James Connell are teaming up to give back to those who have served. On Tuesday, November 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members are invited to receive a free professional headshot at Spark Pilates, located at 5490 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The idea came from Spark Pilates owner Jennifer Killian, who has a long history of supporting community causes. She reached out to Connell, known for his Headshots for Heroes initiative, to collaborate on offering this gift to veterans. For more information, visit https://jamesconnell.com/.

APEX Sight Solutions Opens

Locally and veteran-owned Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential and commercial inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Grounded in principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity, ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

Services offered include residential home inspection, new home build inspection, predrywall inspection, final walk-through inspection, hurricane inspection, home maintenance inspection and more.

It doesn’t just inspect properties; it also stewards them with a higher standard in mind.

APEX Sight Solutions opened in June and is owned by Rob and Amanda Lendenmann. Rob has 20 years of experience in the industry. To learn more, visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ or call 813-860-8374.

We Got This Bookkeeping

Local resident Grace Givens is the owner of We Got This Bookkeeping. It helps tradesmen and small business owners stay on top of their finances with monthly bookkeeping, QuickBooks support and cleanup projects. The services provided by We Got This Bookkeeping make bookkeeping simple and straightforward so that you have clarity and confidence in your numbers. Visit its website at https://wegotthisbookkeeping.com/ or call 813 981-9008 for more information.

River Cruise Seminar

Join Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam, your vacation experts and local Cruise Planners owners, for a river cruise travel seminar on Friday, November 14, at in the Ripple Room at Kings Point, starting at 10 a.m. Topics covered will include ‘What is a river cruise?’, ‘All about river cruises’ and ‘How to determine which river cruise line is best for you.’

Call 717-856-2646 or visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com for additional information.

Country Nights: Boots And Hats Line Dancing Fund Raiser

Join Graze Academy Inc. on Thursday, November 6, from 6 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co. for its Country Nights: Boots and Hats Fundraiser. Wear your cowboy boots and favorite hat for a fun evening of toe-tappin’ line dancing. Don’t worry if you think you can’t dance, as instruction will be provided. Along with dancing, there will be raffles, silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing. Voodoo’s delicious food, beers and cocktails will be available for purchase at the event as well. Graze Academy Inc. provides therapy services that inspire and support individuals, couples and families on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.grazeacademyinc.org. Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico.