By Mylena C. Ferman

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Impact, a Hillsborough County-based nonprofit that’s spent over a decade helping teens build confidence, make safe decisions and form healthier relationships.

Founded as an independent organization in 2010, Impact has remained committed to its mission of equipping teens, parents, teachers and youth leaders with the tools they need to create strong, respectful relationships and avoid risky behaviors. According to its website, the organization promotes “healthy lifestyles and relationships” through a wide range of programs — from after-school clubs and summer camps to classroom education and parent workshops.

Central to Impact’s classroom efforts is an emphasis on risk avoidance education, which helps students recognize red flags in relationships, set personal boundaries and adopt a goal-oriented mindset.

“We don’t want to provide risk reduction education, we’re risk avoidance education,” said Executive Director Angie Kagey.

Though its educational philosophy has stayed consistent for over 20 years, Impact officially became a standalone nonprofit in 2010, previously operating under LifeCare of Brandon (now CHOICES) and Life Impact Network. While both organizations were faith-based and focused on supporting women with unplanned pregnancies, Impact identifies as a secular nonprofit dedicated to serving the broader community.

One of Impact’s standout initiatives is Teen Impact, a leadership and community service program where students can complete over 100 hours of service while spreading awareness about making safe, healthy choices.

“It’s probably the highlight of what we do with the students,” said Kagey.

Each summer, teens involved in the program visit local Boys & Girls Clubs, parks and recreation centers to talk with peers about the importance of avoiding risky behaviors. Every summer staff member commits to living free of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and vaping — and to remaining abstinent during their time with the program.

“We love to watch them (the teens) grow into adults and be successful,” said Kagey. “They become leaders. They learn public speaking skills, working together as a team. It’s truly an amazing program.”

But Impact isn’t just about empowering youth — it’s also about building stronger families. The nonprofit’s parent program supports open, ongoing conversations at home and promotes family values, boundaries and connection.

Dr. Bill Kagey, organization development director, added, “One of the reasons why we keep doing what we’re doing is because we believe in the message, but we also believe in students. … They matter. And it’s worth it.”

As Impact looks toward the future, it continues to grow its reach while staying true to its founding mission: helping young people thrive by giving them the knowledge and confidence to choose a healthy path.

As a highlight of its 15th anniversary, Impact hosted an annual dinner and ribbon-cutting in September.

To learn more about Impact and its programs, visit www.whatisimpact.com or follow it on social media.