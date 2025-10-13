Girl Scouts from across the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF) council came together at Camp Wai Lani in Palm Harbor on September 19-21 for the annual How to Train Your Dragon-themed encampment. The action-packed weekend featured kayaking, canoeing, archery, ziplining, a challenge course, dragon-themed crafts, SWAPS, Silver Award relay races, flag ceremonies and even a pool party. Scouts gained hands-on leadership experience, teamwork skills and plenty of memories to take home.

The encampment was expertly organized by Tiffany Postma, Troop 3503, for the second consecutive year. Her attention to detail — from volunteer coordination and station planning to meals, cabins and activity schedules — ensured a smooth, safe and fun experience for all participants. Tiffany also coordinated volunteers, CPR/first aid coverage and certified lifeguards, highlighting the importance of careful planning in creating high-quality Girl Scout programs.

“This weekend demonstrates the spirit of Girl Scouting — adventure, creativity, and collaboration,” said a GSWCF Fossil Valley troop leader, 33521. Thanks to Tiffany and all the volunteers, Scouts left camp inspired, confident and ready for new challenges.”

For more information on upcoming Girl Scout events, visit the GSWCF website at https://www.gswcf.org/ or the Fossil Valley Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fossilvalleygs.