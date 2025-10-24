GTE Financial celebrated the next generation of leaders and changemakers on August 13 during its annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon at the T-Pepin Hospitality Centre in Tampa. The event honored 27 local students with $3,000 scholarships each, totaling $81,000 in awards this year alone.

Now in its 14th year, the GTE Student Scholarship Program continues to make a lasting impact on students across the region. Since its launch in 2012, GTE has awarded over $1 million in scholarships, empowering hundreds of students to pursue higher education and strengthen their communities.

“Celebrating 14 years of GTE Student Scholarships at our annual awards luncheon. Congrats to 27 local scholarship recipients for a total of $81,000 in awards in 2025,” said a GTE Financial spokesperson. “These young leaders give back in big ways. Thank you to the families and students who pave a brighter future for all.”

This year’s recipients represent a broad swath of Florida communities, including Brandon, Tampa, Valrico, Lutz, Dale City, Clearwater, Odessa, St. Petersburg, Land O’ Lakes, Holiday, Tierra Verde, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota and Pinellas Park. Several students hail from the Southeastern Hillsborough County area, particularly Brandon and Valrico.

Among the 2025 recipients is Ryan Fidler of Brandon, who is planning to attend Florida State University. Like his peers, Fidler was selected for his academic excellence, leadership and dedication to community service — key criteria evaluated by an independent committee made up of local business and education leaders.

As the cost of higher education continues to rise, GTE Financial’s ongoing support remains critical. Beyond alleviating financial burdens, the program shines a spotlight on students who are already making meaningful contributions in their neighborhoods and beyond.

The luncheon also offered media attendees the opportunity to speak directly with recipients, scholarship committee members and GTE leadership — capturing powerful stories and celebratory moments from an event focused on hope, achievement and community impact.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit www.gtefinancial.org/personal/for-students/student-scholarships.