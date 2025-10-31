The Brandon Lions Club is once again inviting local residents to help brighten the holidays — both literally and figuratively — through its annual Luminaria Fundraiser, a cherished community tradition that raises money for local charities.

From now through Saturday, November 15, residents can purchase luminaria kits to display on Christmas Eve, lighting walkways, driveways and neighborhood streets with the warm glow of candles. Proceeds from every kit go directly to Brandon Lions Charities, a nonprofit that supports programs like ECHO, Family Promise, Selah Freedom and the Brandon High School Don Bishop Track Meet, among others.

“Our luminaria kits are constructed with white paper bags weighted down with sand and illuminated from within by a candle,” explained Joe Kuebler, treasurer of the Brandon Lions Club. “They are traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve, creating a beautiful symbol of unity and holiday spirit throughout our community.”

Each $9 kit includes 15 long-burning votive candles, 15 candleholders, 15 white bags and a bag of sand for weighting. Orders of 15 kits or more can be delivered directly to neighborhoods, or kits can be picked up at the Brandon Lions Clubhouse, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon, on Saturday, December 20. All orders are cash on delivery.

The luminaria project has been a Brandon holiday favorite since 2002, with neighborhoods like Parkside Village in Lithia lighting up their streets every Christmas Eve.

“This has become a favorite community tradition,” said Marie Gilmore, Parkside Village HOA board member. “Seeing the lights glow across the neighborhood brings everyone together and reminds us of what the season is all about.”

By purchasing a luminaria kit, residents not only create a magical holiday scene but also help fund vital community services that provide comfort, safety and hope throughout the year.

Orders can be placed by emailing brandonlionsclub@gmail.com or calling 813-263-2522. No payment is required until delivery.

Don’t miss your chance to light up the night and lift up your community — order your luminaria kits today and make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone.