“Literally everyone benefits from stretching,” said Sean Fransk, owner of Stretch Zone Apollo Beach and Sun City Center.

Fransk, who opened Stretch Zone Sun City Center in May of 2023 and Stretch Zone Apollo Beach two years later, is proud of what his businesses can do for people of all ages.

“We see clientele from the age of 14 (with parental approval/supervision) to our oldest member, who is 102,” he explained. “Everyone has their own story. We work with or have worked with players from the NFL, NBA, professional ice skating, track and field and professional golf.”

According to Fransk, Stretch Zone has patents on its proprietary tables and strapping system, which allows practitioners to effectively isolate specific parts of the anatomy and properly maneuver limbs while securing them onto the table. This also means that clients never have to lie on their stomachs, so they can breathe deeply to enhance the stretch.

“Safety is our biggest focus,” he said.

Between his two locations, Fransk, a Ruskin resident, employs 12 practitioners, who all come from fitness, wellness, physical therapy or kinesiology backgrounds. They then go through an extensive training program to learn Stretch Zone’s methodology and get certified to become stretch practitioners.

Stretch Zone clients range from high school athletes to servicemen and women.

“Our primary target member is the individual that wants to stay fit and flexible to be able to beat their opponents in their pickleball matches that week or the golfer that wants to outdrive their playing partners by 10 yards,” said Fransk, who also recently met a client with Parkinson’s disease. “He told me that our services have helped him more than anything else he’s tried. It’s for him and all our other members that I love my job. My team and I love making a positive impact on people’s lives and this community.”

Stretch Zone also holds monthly fundraisers for different charities, schools and institutions and works with the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce to raise money and interest to support their initiatives.

“Our list of community events that we’re involved in is long and growing,” said Fransk, who chose Apollo Beach to open a location in because the area is growing exponentially. “The area is full of a broad range of people from retirees to young professionals, and I wanted to integrate my business into that. Stretching is good for everyone, and the growing community of Apollo Beach and the Southshore region showed promise that our services would be well received.”

To learn more about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com. You can reach Stretch Zone Apollo Beach, located at 6150 Paseo Al Mar Blvd., Ste. 102, at 813-404-0694.