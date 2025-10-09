Families in Tampa Bay often face moments that reshape their lives. During those transitions, McCart & Tesmer, P.A., has become a trusted place to turn for guidance, offering both legal expertise and compassion when families need it most.

The Tampa Bay-based firm, founded in 2018, is dedicated to helping families navigate life’s most significant transitions. Whether those moments involve joyous milestones or difficult challenges, Kristi McCart and Laurel Tesmer, attorneys and co-founders of the firm, have created a practice centered on guiding clients with clarity and care.

McCart & Tesmer, P.A., provides a wide range of family-focused legal services, including estate planning, probate and guardianship, along with divorce, paternity, child support and name changes.

Clients working with McCart and Tesmer can expect more than just strong legal representation. Integrity and collaboration guide every case; the firm’s reputation has been built largely through referrals. Many clients, and even opposing counsels, recommend them after seeing their professionalism firsthand. McCart and Tesmer believe the strength of their business depends on the experiences clients have; this motivates them to pursue each case with honesty and respect.

The firm also prides itself on educating the community on legal matters. From publishing blogs online to speaking at community events, it empowers the community to better understand the issues that may affect their families. Whether it’s preparing caretakers for estate planning, advising realtors on probate sales or guiding parents of children with special needs, the firm’s outreach reflects its belief that knowledge brings confidence in difficult times.

Additionally, McCart and Tesmer stay active in the community through more than just their work.

“In a single day, we may be in a contested court hearing in the morning, a Florida Bar committee meeting at lunch, meetings with clients in the afternoon and organizing a school spirit night before dinner,” said McCart.

McCart and Tesmer are not only skilled professionals but also approachable, compassionate individuals who care about supporting families through both life’s best and most challenging moments.

McCart and Tesmer have been working together throughout the community since 2009 and have become a strong team. Their shared personal and professional experiences eventually led them to open their own firm, creating a culture built on trust and empathy.

At its core, McCart & Tesmer is more than a law office; it’s a trusted resource for families across Tampa Bay. By blending legal skills with compassion and community involvement, the firm continues to stand out as a place where families can turn during life’s most pivotal transitions.

For more information, please email info@mccarttesmer.com, call 813-498-2757 or visit https://mccarttesmer.com/.