By Logan Walz

This Thanksgiving morning, on Thursday, November 27, the FishHawk community will come together once again and lace up their running shoes for the 17th annual FishHawk Turkey Trot. This local staple, benefiting Seeds of Hope, a charity that helps feed those in need in various local communities, has become a beloved tradition in the community and is expanding annually.

The event is a mix of fitness, philanthropy and fun, as runners of all ages come together at the local FishHawk Publix to begin their holiday with a purpose. The turkey trot offers multiple race lengths to choose from, including a 5K, a fun run and other options, so everyone in the community has the opportunity to participate in the celebration before coming together with family for their Thanksgiving meals.

The event began in 2009, when Leda Eaton and her teenage kids, Wesley and Allie, decided to host a local run that would give students a chance to earn volunteer hours while giving back to the community.

“There wasn’t a local turkey trot, and I thought it’d be nice for families to have one close to FishHawk,” Eaton said.

The event has expanded in size and scope over the years, last year hosting over 3,000 runners, touching thousands of individuals and raising critical funds for Seeds of Hope’s food bank programs.

“After a couple of years of donating the money, I learned about food insecurity in our area,” Eaton said. “I started Seeds of Hope to address that as well as continue with why I started it, which was to provide meaningful community service hours for students.”

Dozens of local teens and adults give their time every year to help with registration, water stops and staging. The event has become a way for students to earn service hours and give back to their community.

This year’s race will be capped at 3,000 runners, ensuring that each participant receives a shirt and a medal. It will also include some changes to improve the race day, like using disposable cups for water.

Proceeds from the turkey trot fund Seeds of Hope’s monthly food distribution program, providing hundreds of local families with groceries every month. The nonprofit also runs food pantries and collaborates with schools to help students struggling with hunger.

For the turkey trot, several FishHawk families have turned the event into a Thanksgiving morning tradition that celebrates gratitude, community and kindness. This year, you can sign up for the FishHawk Turkey Trot at https://runsignup.com/. With entry fees ranging from just $25-$45, it’s an easy and affordable way to join the fun.

Email admin@sohopefl.org to learn more about our sponsorship opportunities. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/race/donate/fl/lithia/fishhawkturkeytrot.