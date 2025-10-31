Florida ranks third in the nation for sex trafficking of American boys and girls — a sobering statistic that drives the mission of Selah Freedom, the Gulf Coast’s largest anti-sex-trafficking nonprofit. For 13 years, Selah Freedom has been on the front lines working to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through programs that raise awareness, prevent exploitation, and restore hope to survivors.

The Sarasota-based organization invites the community to join its annual Unmasked Gala on Thursday, November 13, from 6-10 p.m. at The Westin Sarasota, located at 100 Marina View Dr. in Sarasota. The evening promises to be an inspiring celebration of courage, transformation and triumph as attendees come together to help “remove the mask, unveil the truth and celebrate the resilience and triumph of survivors.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in semiformal, masquerade-inspired attire, symbolizing the event’s theme of revealing truth and reclaiming identity.

Selah Freedom’s mission is to “end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited” through five core programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential and Consulting. The organization addresses the entire spectrum of trafficking — educating communities to prevent exploitation, supporting survivors through outreach and housing and equipping other organizations with model training and consulting.

The name ‘Selah’ — a Hebrew word meaning ‘to pause, rest and reflect’ — captures the heart of the nonprofit’s approach. Through its programs, Selah Freedom offers survivors a safe place to heal, rediscover their worth and build new futures rooted in restoration and empowerment. Its tagline, “Bringing light into the darkness of sex trafficking,” reflects its ongoing commitment to transforming lives and ending exploitation.

“Survivors of sex trafficking are often forced to hide behind a mask — concealing their pain, their worth and their truth. Through freedom and restoration, their true beauty and strength emerge,” described a spokesperson for the organization.

Community members are invited to stand with Selah Freedom and be part of the movement to shine light into the darkness.

Tickets for the Unmasked Gala are available now at www.selahfreedom.com/unmasked.