Do you like to sew? Do you want to learn more about sewing? If so, then the Brandon/East Bay Chapter of the American Sewing Guild (ASG) wants you to become a member of its chapter. “The Brandon/East Bay Chapter of ASG offers you support, learning and camaraderie,” said Judy Rich, chapter president. “We welcome all levels of sewists and interests. Our sewing group consists of members who do garment sewing, quilting, hand-sewing, machine embroidery and a variety of charity sewing.”

The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Brandon Community Center, located at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

“There are smaller neighborhood groups that meet in Sun City, Brandon and Riverview,” Rich said. “At the moment, our chapter has 110 members, and they come from as far as Wimauma and Wesley Chapel to be a part of our group.”

The American Sewing Guild’s headquarters is located in Houston, Texas, and serves as a link between its chapters. ASG’s mission is dedicated to advancing sewing as an art and life skill.

“The national organization started in 1978 as the American Home Sewing and Crafting Association,” Rich said. “In 1983, it became a nonprofit organization, and in 2001 ASG opened their national headquarters in Houston. The Brandon/East Bay Chapter was incorporated in 2003 when the charter was signed. We currently have two of the founding members in our group.”

The chapter’s meetings consist of a sewing tutorial, and then members have time to share their current projects with the group to inspire their fellow members.

“We love seeing what other members are working on,” Rich said. “It gives us the opportunity to get our creative juices flowing.”

The group also works with local nonprofits and organizations to create items that will be donated.

“We make clothes for premature babies that are in NICU units in local hospitals,” Rich said. “We also make an Anti-Ouch Pouch, which is a pillow that hangs from the shoulder, fitting snugly under the arm to cushion the area after breast surgery or during radiation treatment.”

If you ask Rich what she likes most about being a part of her chapter, she will tell you it’s camaraderie of the group.

“We are all friends, and we inspire each other all the time,” Rich said. “Come to a couple of meetings to see if we are a good fit for you.”

If you would like to learn more about ASG, you can visit its website at www.asg.org. If you would like to learn more about the Brandon/East Bay Chapter of ASG, you can contact Rich at judyrich49@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brandoneastbayasg.