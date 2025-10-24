The spirit of Paris came to life in Riverview as the Sweet Water Club celebrated the grand opening of its much-anticipated 55-plus community club membership — a unique offering designed to enhance the lives of active older adults in nearby condos and villas.’

With the festive theme of ‘In the Streets of Paris,’ the event transformed the club’s space into a lively Parisian scene, complete with French music, themed decor and gourmet refreshments. Guests were encouraged to don berets, scarves and stripes, adding flair to a night filled with laughter, exploration and community spirit.

The new membership program, available to residents 55 and older — particularly those living at Bridgewater Landing and surrounding independent living communities — opens access to a wide array of premium amenities, social activities and wellness opportunities.

“This club membership is about more than just access,” said Kristy Tuttle, one of the event organizers. “It’s about community, connection and creating a lifestyle full of joy, health and shared experiences.”

Attendees toured the 30,000-square-foot facility, including a resort-style pool, fitness room, elegant dining spaces, game rooms and scenic outdoor verandas. Residents also learned about upcoming member-exclusive activities, such as yoga, dance nights, movie screenings, wine socials and creative workshops.

The excitement was felt across the crowd, but especially by longtime resident Terry Curtis.

“I have been a resident since 2020 and enjoyed using the clubhouse,” Curtis shared. “But the most exciting part was that the new club membership gives me access to even more — and at a better price. I’m beside myself with excitement. I can’t wait to join my neighbors for all the new activities.”

Membership is available for just $49 per month for active seniors at Bridgewater Landing and includes valuable perks such as:

Access to the pool and fitness center.

Exclusive member events (including dancing, yoga and themed gatherings).

Special pricing on meals and events.

Use of private rooms, like the bridal suite, poker room and card room.

Wine and spirits storage lockers.

Two complimentary guest passes per month.

The Sweet Water Club also serves as one of Riverview’s premier event venues, hosting weddings, private parties and corporate gatherings with panoramic lake views and flexible event spaces.

With the new club membership officially open, Sweet Water aims to become a vibrant hub for social life and healthy living in the senior community.

“We believe that aging should be vibrant, not quiet,” said co-organizer Alma Harts. “The Sweet Water Club is where memories are made, friendships are built and life is fully lived.”

For more information on joining the Sweet Water Club Membership, interested residents can visit the facility at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview or call 813-413-8900. Additional details are also available at https://theswclub.com/.