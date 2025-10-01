The season of giving is starting early this year with the return of one of the area’s most anticipated community events — the Shop Local Holiday Vendor Fair, hosted by the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Scheduled for Saturday, November 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, this annual bazaar and festival event promises fun for the whole family — and a chance to support local businesses right before the holidays.

This year’s event, chaired by Mike Neill, the chamber’s 2025 Shop Local chair, aims to highlight the best of Valrico and FishHawk’s small business community. From handcrafted gifts and boutique treasures to interactive games and giveaways, the fair is expected to bring out residents and visitors alike for a day of celebration, creativity and community spirit.

“We’re inviting businesses of all kinds to take part in this high-energy event,” said Neill. “It’s a chance to meet your neighbors, showcase your brand and be part of something that brings real value to our community.”

Businesses interested in participating can reserve a booth for just $40 (nonrefundable). Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

This isn’t your average vendor fair — especially for service-based businesses. Organizers are asking those vendors to go beyond brochures and banners by offering fun, interactive activities at their booths.

“We want people to stop, smile and engage,” Neill explained. “In the past, we’ve had everything from donut-eating contests to ornament decorating. The more creative, the better.”

A fan favorite is also back: the Flamingo Decorating Contest. Each vendor receives a flamingo as part of their booth package and is encouraged to deck it out in festive flair. Prizes will be awarded in several creative categories, adding an extra splash of holiday cheer (and friendly competition) to the day.

The Shop Local Holiday Vendor Fair is more than just shopping — it’s a festival. With food, music, games, raffles and hands-on activities, it’s a perfect outing for families looking to get into the holiday spirit while supporting hometown businesses.

Whether you’re a first-time vendor or a longtime attendee, this event is a cornerstone of the chamber’s mission to champion the local economy.

“This is about building connections,” said Neill. “We want every vendor and every visitor to leave feeling like they’re part of something bigger — a thriving, local community that supports each other.”

For questions or more information, vendors are encouraged to contact Neill directly at shoplocal@valricofishhawk.org.