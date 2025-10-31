Impact is inviting the community to participate in its eighth annual Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser.

Angie Kagey, Impact’s executive director, said the organization encourages teens and children to practice healthy habits, including avoiding drugs and alcohol and practicing abstinence.

She hopes the money raised will support its risk-avoidance programs for teens and a program to support parents.

“We desire to create community awareness for our program but also have a very fun event that kicks off the holidays,” Kagey said.

Impact’s Designer Purse Bingo will be hosted on Thursday, December 4, from 6-9 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. In addition to bingo, guests can participate in a raffle and silent auction.

Tickets include dinner from Carrabba’s, alcohol-free drinks and a set of bingo cards.

Kagey said she hopes to raise around $20,000 to support and expand Impact’s programs.

She also wants to get a van for teen ambassadors as they travel to other organizations to share Impact’s message.

Visiting local groups, like the Boys & Girls Club, lets the summer staff students talk to their peers about why they should avoid risky behaviors.

“They present the message, but it’s peer-to-peer,” Kagey said. “It’s good for them to see other teenagers who are also making healthy lifestyle decisions; that way, they don’t feel alone.”

She said these programs provide positive peer support, as opposed to the negative peer pressure teens face elsewhere.

Kagey joined Impact as a volunteer after a similar presentation encouraged her to turn her life around. After engaging in some of the risky behaviors, she didn’t think she got a second chance. Impact teaches teens it is never too late to have a healthy lifestyle.

She said even if community members do not have a teen, they should support Impact’s programs because it is helping raise the next generation of leaders.

“It definitely is a community-engagement type of approach,” Kagey added. “And too, it’s just going to be fun.”

People can register for the event and buy tickets at www.whatisimpact.com/events. The deadline to register is Thursday, November 27.

Find out more about Impact and its programs at its website or on Facebook.