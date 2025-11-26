Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, staff and volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County at Brandon’s new Windhorst Commons community to help build two Habitat homes for local families. This marks the third year of the partnership between the Buccaneers and Habitat, with players donating funds toward construction and the Glazer family matching those contributions dollar for dollar. The collaboration reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting affordable housing in the region.

Windhorst Commons is a 23-home Habitat neighborhood scheduled for completion by December 2026. Families purchasing homes complete 300 sweat equity hours, working on their own homes and on their neighbors’, a requirement designed to build confidence, skills and community before moving in.

Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, thanked the large crowd and outlined the expanding scope of Habitat’s work. She explained that in addition to new home construction, Habitat offers financial coaching, credit repair and a home preservation program that partners with local code enforcement to help low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners who cannot afford critical repairs.

“A new roof is $10,000 to $15,000, and for a low-income family, that is completely out of reach,” Forcier said.

Forcier also highlighted Habitat’s homeownership model. Families complete sweat equity hours, financial preparedness steps and credit repair when needed. Habitat then underwrites and provides the affordable mortgage directly.

“We act as the lender,” she said, explaining that families pay no more than 30 percent of their income for principal, taxes and insurance, often less than what they currently pay in rent. This structure, she emphasized, helps families “build wealth for future generations” while remaining rooted in their communities.

She highlighted the two families whose homes were under construction, a single mother of three and Raul and Dionne Johnson, who were on-site during the build day. The Johnsons’ daughter and grandchildren will also move into a Habitat home in the same community, supporting long-term stability. Raul said the opportunity has transformed their future.

The Buccaneers’ involvement included players, staff members, season pass holders and the team’s 2025 rookie class volunteering throughout the day. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanked Habitat leadership and the families for welcoming the team.